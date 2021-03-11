Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan likely to head Haryana Congress

New Delhi, April 26
Former MLA from Haryana’s Hodal and a strong Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan is likely to be named the Haryana Congress chief in an impending revamp of the state organisation.
Top Congress sources said the proposal for the state unit reorganisation was ready for being vetted by party chief Sonia Gandhi.
“The revamped organisation could be announced as early as Wednesday. A decision has been taken to appoint a non Jat state chief,” a senior Congress leader said.
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will stay the Congress Legislature Party leader. The revamped unit will have three working presidents.
MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who met AICC General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal here today, is also likely to get an important role in the new team.
The list is expected to name campaign and manifesto committee chairpersons to prepare early for Haryana elections.
