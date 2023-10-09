Hooda on mission to woo Brahmins

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 8

With the announcement of formation of a Brahman Commission, restoration of reservation for Brahmins in government jobs under the EWS category and execution of the law regarding ownership of Dhauli Dari land on coming to power, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today sought support from people of Brahmin community ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Striking an emotional chord with Brahmins, Hooda said the relationship between his family and the Brahmin community spans four generations, and when the Brahmin community holds someone’s hand, it supports him till the end.

Haryana most unsafe state In Jind, former Chief Minister Hooda blamed the BJP-JJP govt for poor law and order in the state and cited the Social Progress Index released by the Centre recently

The state was lagging behind in terms of per capita income, employment, investment, farmers' welfare, etc and the people were feeling unsafe in the state, he claimed

Talking on the SYL issue, he said the SC had given a verdict in favour of Haryana in February 2017 and clear instructions in July 2020, yet the Centre and state govt had failed to provide the rightful share of water to Haryana

“You respect me, I will respect you. Let us make this agreement,” the former CM told Brahmins present at a ‘felicitation function’ organised by Congress MLA from Badli Kuldeep Vats at Tagore auditorium in Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here.

Hooda not only reminisced close association of prominent Brahmin leaders with his family and the Congress in the past, but also enumerated the works undertaken during his two stints as the CM to give full respect to the Brahmins by giving them representation in the government, appointing them on constitutional/political posts and naming state’s first health university after Pt BD Sharma.

Those present there accorded him and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda a warm welcome. The event was attended by people from the Brahmin community from all nine Assembly segments of the Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

The programme was significant as Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma belongs to Brahmin community and has already announced to contest coming Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak again. Hence Hooda’s announcement is being seen as a bid to woo the Brahmin voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepender said: “We had full support and blessings of the Brahmin community in every election. This time also, the Congress government is going to be formed in Haryana with the blessings of the Brahmin community,” he added.

Congress MLAs — Dr Raghubir Kadyan, Geeta Bhukkal, BB Batra and Shakuntala Khatak — were also present on the occasion.

#Lok Sabha #Rohtak