Hooda pays tribute to father at memorial

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 26

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today paid tribute to his father the late Ranbir Singh, freedom fighter and member of the Constituent Assembly, on his birth anniversary at his memorial here. Congress state president Udai Bhan, among others, was present.

Hooda said his father considered the Constitution as the biggest achievement as it had given equal rights and freedom of expression to every citizen. Hooda also visited Maharshi Dayanand University to attend a photo exhibition and shared stories pertaining to his father’s life.

“Even after Independence, Ch Ranbir Singh remained dedicated to society and nation. It is a matter of pride for the state that he was the lone member of the Constituent Assembly from Haryana region (Punjab province) and was the first to propose MinimumSupport Price for farmers in 1948,” he said.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Rohtak