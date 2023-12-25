Hooda promises martyr status to those killed in farmers’ stir

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 24

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that farmers and farm workers, who had died during the farmers' agitation, would be given martyr status if the Congress came to power.

Addressing a Kisan Majdoor rally in Sirsa, he said one member of each of the deceased farmers’ families would be given a government job and a national farmers movement memorial would be built in memory of 750 farmers and workers.

“The BJP-JJP government is responsible for the martyrdom of 750 farmers and farm workers during the farmers' movement. It lathicharged the farmers, showered them with cold water in winter and placed nails on roads, but they do not know that no one can suppress the voice of the farmer,” he said.

State Congress president Udai Bhan said the government had cheated the farmers. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda claimed that the JJP had betrayed voters. .

