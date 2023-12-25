Hooda promises martyr status to those killed in farmers’ stir

Hisar, December 24
Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that farmers and farm workers, who had died during the farmers' agitation, would be given martyr status if the Congress came to power.
Addressing a Kisan Majdoor rally in Sirsa, he said one member of each of the deceased farmers’ families would be given a government job and a national farmers movement memorial would be built in memory of 750 farmers and workers.
“The BJP-JJP government is responsible for the martyrdom of 750 farmers and farm workers during the farmers' movement. It lathicharged the farmers, showered them with cold water in winter and placed nails on roads, but they do not know that no one can suppress the voice of the farmer,” he said.
State Congress president Udai Bhan said the government had cheated the farmers. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda claimed that the JJP had betrayed voters. .
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI
Asks IOA to appoint ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs
2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust
15L intoxicating tablets seized by Punjab cops