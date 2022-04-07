Hooda seeks CBI inquiry into illegal mining at Dadam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

After a panel of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) held the present mine leaseholder at Dadam responsible for illegal mining and recommended Rs 7.5 crore fine, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda today demanded a CBI probe.

The Tribune broke the story on the NGT panel indicting Dadam mining lease holder on April 6.

At a press conference today, he also reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry into the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) scam.

Govt could have avoided humiliation Had the govt acceded to our demand for a CBI probe during the Budget session, it could have avoided this humiliation (NGT finding illegal mining at Dadam). —Bhupinder Hooda, Former CM

“You go to hospitals, there are no doctors. You go to schools, there are no teachers and in officers, there are no officials. This is the state of the BJP government. It is a top state in unemployment and inflation,” he said.

He added that in the Education Department alone, there were 60,000 vacancies. “Petrol and diesel in Haryana used to be the cheapest among neighbouring states during the Congress government in Haryana. Every petrol pump located on the border used to have boards which said fuel was cheaper than other states, but now, fuel is more expensive in Haryana as compared to neighbouring states.”

On the HSVP auctioning residential plots, he said, “It will be almost impossible for poor and middle-class families to buy plots in sectors.”

Hooda said due to the anti-people policies of the government, 11.6% or about 30 lakh people in Haryana were living below poverty line, as per the report of the NITI Aayog.

The ex-CM said the government had also refused to give the benefit of old pension scheme to permanent employees. He reiterated that the staff would be given the benefit in case the Congress comes to power. —