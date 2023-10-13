Hooda shares stage with RSS chief, BJP leaders in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, October 12

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and yoga guru Ramdev eulogised Sanatan Dharma and projected India as the world leader at a religious ceremony on the premises of Baba Mastnath ashram in Rohtak on Thursday.

Haryana Congress stalwart and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda also attended the ceremony and shared the stage with the RSS chief and BJP leaders.

Leaders making a beeline for ashram Political analysts observe that the leaders of the ruling BJP as well as the main Opposition party Congress are making a beeline for the ashram owing to its influence in several pockets of Rohtak district, which include villages in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency represented by Hooda

They point out that the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat is also a prestige issue for both the Congress and the BJP. Moreover, Baba Mastnath Ashram head Mahant Balak Nath, who is the sitting MP from Alwar in Rajasthan, is being fielded for the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha in the upcoming elections and is even being projected as a CM candidate by his saint-supporters

In his address, Bhagwat maintained that Sanatan Dharma was one with Hindu rashtra, the basis of religion and culture, and a conglomerate of different sects and schools of thoughts. “Some people used to think that they can destroy it, but no one has been able to do that and we pity such people,” said the RSS chief.

He exhorted the gathering to shun their selfish motives and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and society.

Yogi Adityanath, who began his speech by raising slogans of ‘Satya Sanatan Dharm ki jai’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’, asserted that only the Sanatan Dharma could guarantee peace and the entire world was looking to India in the ongoing era of turmoil. He concluded his address with a slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Terming the present era as the ‘gaurav-kaal’ (period of honour) of Sanatan Dharma, Ramdev stated that India inspires the world and would soon be the global leader.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make India a developed country by 2047, Ramdev remarked that if the countrymen become true ‘karmyogis’, we would not have to wait for that long and our country can become a superpower by 2035.

The head of the ashram, Baba Balaknath, welcomed the guests and participants. Union minister of state and former Army chief Gen VK Singh was also present.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav had also attended the ceremony at the Rohtak ashram yesterday.

