Hooda urges Haryana Governor to dismiss ‘minority’ BJP govt

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 5

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has urged the Governor to dismiss the “minority” BJP government in Haryana and hold elections to the state Assembly at the earliest.

“It will be better if the BJP regime in the state resigns itself on moral grounds. However, if it does not, then the Governor should dismiss the government as it has lost its majority status,” Hooda said at a media interaction in Rohtak on Wednesday.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Hooda accused the ruling party of resorting to dividing the residents on the basis of their caste and religion. The Leader of Opposition commended the people of Haryana for not falling prey to BJP’s deceptive strategies.

He thanked the state residents for unitedly voting in favour of the Congress, effectively debunking BJP’s ambitious slogan of crossing 400 seats.

“Electoral success is achieved through hard work and not by mere slogans,” he said, adding that the BJP’s slogans are losing steam and the people are making them aware of the ground reality.

Underlining the significant improvement in the electoral performance of the Congress, Hooda said the INDI Alliance got 47.61 per cent votes in Haryana, the highest in the country.

He said the Congress vote share had recorded a remarkable increase from 28 per cent in 2019 to almost 48 per cent in 2024, while the BJP’s vote share saw a decline from 58 per cent to 46 per cent.

This shift, Hooda asserted, indicated a strong anti-incumbency wave in Haryana, predicting a Congress victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He said Haryana, which used to be on the top in terms of per capita income, investment, employment generation and development during the Congress rule, now tops the charts in unemployment, crime, corruption and drug-addiction under the BJP regime.

He criticised the BJP government for having failed in carrying out infrastructural development or bringing projects to Haryana over the past decade despite amassing a debt of Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

Quit on moral grounds It will be better if the BJP regime in the state resigns itself on moral grounds. However, if it does not, then the Governor should dismiss the government as it has lost its majority status. — Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Cong leader

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Rohtak