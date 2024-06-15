Hooda: With fee hike, BJP wants to deprive poor of education

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today stated that the ruling BJP government is ruining the education system of Haryana as part of a conspiracy to deprive SC, OBC and poor people of education.

Reacting to the vacant posts in educational institutions and the fee hike, Hooda said that in the name of the New Education Policy, the fee in Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) was increased five times.

“The BJP wants to close the doors of the university for the children of the poor, Dalit and backward families. Therefore, students are being openly looted in the name of fee hikes. This decision should be rolled back at the earliest. The BJP is hell-bent on ruining the Congress’ policy which made Haryana a hub of education,” the former Chief Minister alleged.

Hooda said the entire focus of this government is on extorting money from students when the government should focus on the recruitment of teachers. “Due to the lack of recruitment of teachers, 4,618 posts out of 7,986 sanctioned posts of professors are lying vacant in 182 government colleges of the state,” he said.

“Overall, about 50,000 posts are lying vacant in the Education Department, which are part of the two lakh sanctioned government posts lying vacant. The BJP government is filling the posts through contract or Skill Corporation and these posts are being abolished without permanent recruitment,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition said people employed through contract and Skill Corporation are being exploited by paying them low salaries with no job security. He added that transparency and reservation for poor, backward and other classes is being abolished through this process.

