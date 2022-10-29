Adampur bypoll: Hoodas in campaigning mode; Haryana CM Khattar, his deputy yet to get going

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 28

Even as the Congress is going all-out campaigning for the Adampur bypoll led by the Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Hooda, the top leadership of the BJP-JJP government, including the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, are missing from action.

BJP leaders at a public meeting in the Adampur Assembly constituency. Tribune photo

DY CM calls meeting of JJp workers JJP workers stated that party supremo Ajay Singh Chautala and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had called a meeting of the party functionaries of Adampur in Sirsa and assigned duties to support alliance candidate Bhavya Bishnoi

The INLD candidate Kurda Ram and AAP candidate Satinder Singh are also among the contestants in the fray Last day of campaigning November 1 Polling November 3 Counting of votes November 6

The contest seems to have turned fiercer in the last leg of the electioneering after Bhupinder Hooda and his son Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda have taken the reins of the bypoll campaign for Congress candidate Jai Prakash. While Deepender, with state unit chief Udai Bhan by his side, has emerged as the face of the party, he has been campaigning in the constituency for the past two weeks.The former CM too has been holding public meetings since yesterday. The ruling coalition, the BJP and the JJP, have fielded their second line leaders to campaign for their candidate Bhavya Bishnoi. District BJP spokesperson Rajender Sapra said Khattar was scheduled to visit the constituency on the last day of the campaigning on November 1. He said they did not have the schedule of Deputy CM Chautala.

Though the BJP leaders, including BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, campaign in-charge minister JP Dalal, Kamal Gupta, Banwari Lal, MPs Krishan Lal Panwar, Brijendra Singh, former ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Manish Grover and Independents Power Minister Ranjit Singh and MP Kartikeya Sharma, besides Kuldeep Bishnoi (father of the BJP candidate) are holding the forte for the BJP.

However, the BJP workers maintained that the arrival of the Chief Minister was likely to make a difference in the party’s campaign. “As the election is getting highly competitive, the presence of the CM will be crucial. He should have given more than one day to the campaigning”, Mahender Singh of Bandaheri village of the constituency stated. He said that the BJP workers were finding it difficult to gel with Kuldeep Bishnoi who had been contesting against the BJP in previous elections.

While former CM Hooda during his meetings raised the issue of neglect of Adampur for eight years and attacked the ruling BJP-JJP government.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Dushyant Chautala #Hisar #Manohar Lal Khattar