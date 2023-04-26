Hookah bar raided, 16 youths held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 25

A police team raided a hookah bar run in the NIT area of the city here today evening. As many as 16 youths, including some girls, were found smoking hookah allegedly with some banned material. They have been nabbed and sent to police custody, it is reported.

Sources in the police department said that the raid was carried out on the basis of inputs that there was a hookah bar being run there for some time. It is revealed that several youths were found smoking hookah when the police team reached Down Town Café in the city’s NIT zone. Claiming that the charcoal used in the hookah was poisonous in nature, an official said that a sample will be sent to the laboratory for test.