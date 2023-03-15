Hooligans in guise of cow vigilantes, says farm union

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 14

Expressing concern over “hooliganism” by self-styled cow vigilantes, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has demanded action against them.

Activists of the morcha are pressing for the arrest of those involved in the alleged murder of two youths from Rajasthan, whose burnt bodies were found in a vehicle in Bhiwani district on February 16.

The local unit of the SKM held a meeting here today and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. “The fake cow vigilantes’ hooliganism must be stopped and action taken against them,” said farmer leaders.

“It is unfortunate that meetings are being organised in support of those who are accused of killing Rajasthan youths Junaid and Nasir in Bhiwani. Such a meeting was held in Jind two days ago, and similar meetings have been held in Kaithal and Gurugram also,” said the leaders. SKM activist and lawyer Harshdeep Singh Gill said representatives of various social, farmer and student organisations had also submitted a joint memorandum to the President demanding disbanding of the Cow Protection Task Force, which was allegedly providing shelter to cow vigilantes, and a ban on organising panchayats.

Sadanand Rajli, a spokesperson for the SKM, said though the Haryana Government had formed special cow protection task force committees in every district for the implementation of the Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, a large number of unscrupulous elements, guised as cow vigilantes, were resorting to hooliganism and harassing people.

“The killing of Junaid and Nasir points to the brutal manifestation of criminal tendencies of such elements. It seems they are enjoying protection from certain powerful quarters,” Rajli alleged.

Sarvan Garg, chairman of the Gau Sewa Aayog, Haryana, said they were taking tough measures to prevent cow smuggling. He added cow vigilantes should not take law into their hands and hand over those indulging in cow smuggling to the police.

#Rajasthan #samyukt kisan morcha