Horse-breeding centre of Army to e-auction mules

Hisar, March 26

The Army’s Equine Breeding Stud (EBS) at Hisar will put 605 mules of imported breed on sale through the Government e Marketplace (GeM) website.

Lieutenant-Colonel Prashant of the EBS Hisar said here yesterday that the mules that were the progeny of the French Poitou breed donkeys would be auctioned on the GeM portal. It would be an open auction and anybody, besides the Army, could participate in it and acquire the mules.

Sources said Equine Breeding Stud (EBS), Hisar, was raised in 1964, consequent to the Chinese aggression, to meet the animal transport requirement of the Army. It has the unique distinction of being awarded the Best Stud trophy consequently for five years (1998-2002).

Lieut-Col Prashant said the centre had been preparing advanced breeds of horses, donkeys and mules for the Army since 1967. Most of the horses were imported, of which Thoroughbred, Hanoverian and Noriker breeds were prominent.

He said horses produced here had won many awards at the national and international level. The donkeys at the centre were of the Poitou breed. The mules of the progeny of these donkeys had been carrying goods for the Army in remote areas of the Himalayas for years.

He said the last date for participating in the auction had been fixed as April 11, 2023. The registration on Government e-Market was mandatory to participate in the auction. Anyone could also visit the breeding centre and see the animals, he said.

