Horticulture officer nabbed taking bribe in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 28

Two days after being honoured by the district administration in the district-level Republic Day programme for “commendable” work, District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Mahavir Sharma was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in his office here today. Inspector Sumit Kumar of the State Vigilance Bureau said the state government had been giving subsidies to the farmers under various schemes through the Horticulture Department.

Tanveer, a farmer of Patthargarh village, complained to the Vigilance that he had applied for subsidy, but DHO Mahavir Sharma demanded Rs 30,000 for processing his application.

As per the Vigilance plan, the moment Mahavir accepted the bribe, he was caught in the presence of a duty magistrate, appointed by the Deputy Commissioner, the Vigilance Inspector said.

The DHO has been arrested as a case has been registered against him under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.