Maharana Pratap Horticulture University VC visits research centre

Karnal, March 12

Dr Suresh Kumar Malhotra, Vice-Chancellor, Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU), on Tuesday inspected the university’s research centre and College of Horticulture at Anjanthali village. He also reviewed the working of labs and interacted with scientists and staff members, encouraging them to focus more on research activities.

The VC also paid a visit to the examination hall, where students were undergoing examinations. Inspecting the under-construction academic blocks and hostels, he inquired about the progress and completion timeline and directed the officials concerned to expedite the work.

Subsequently, the VC inspected polyhouses, nethouses, retractable polyhouses, seed and plant material and laboratory facilities. He lauded the ongoing work at the horticulture college and research centre and directed the scientists to accelerate their efforts towards research and teaching.

The scientists were advised to conduct novel research in their respective fields, ensuring direct benefits to farmers. Encouraging them, he said, their research would bring the university laurels at a national level.

Dr Malhotra assured the scientists of all possible assistance in their research endeavours and suggested initiating research on field gene-banks for fruit crops, bio-stimulants for sustainable farming and developing new beneficial microorganisms and their consortia.

“Research should be focused on the needs of the country,” he emphasised. He further stated that research in the field of horticulture should not only focus on food security but also contribute to mitigating malnutrition and ensuring nutritional security. He said horticultural crops, due to their higher value, would ensure income security for farmers.

The VC also stressed on the promotion of natural and organic farming and urged scientists to work swiftly in the direction. He said when farmers adopt organic farming practices, the adverse effects of chemical fertilisers would be mitigated, which would further help in reducing diseases.

