Hospital building in poor shape

A new 200-bedded building block was inaugurated at Civil Hospital with much fanfare just five years ago, but the entire block is crumbling because of a massive seepage problem. From the roof of this five storeyed building, the seepage have percolated to all walls and floors. The painting has fallen off and fungus has enveloped all walls, inside and outside. Accumulated water from all floors has to be drained out with wipers by sweepers almost daily. The DHS should try to solve this serious problem on priority. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
Poor civic condition in Neharpar areas
Waterlogged street, slush and sewage coming out of choked manholes have become a common sight in a majority of the colonies in Neharpar areas, which is also known as Greater Faridabad. Residents and commuters, including schoolchildren and women, have to wade through the dirty water to reach their homes or to go out in connection with some work. No one from the civic administration cares to visit the areas and act. —Sunil Sharma, Faridabad
Stray cattle pose risk to visitors near Netaji Subhash Park
The Netaji Subhash Park has emerged as one of the major picnic spots in the town. Thousands of people visit the park, but the road leading from Aloo Godam side (T-point) to the park side is occupied by stray cattle and in the afternoon onwards there is hardly any space left for road users. This part of the road is comparatively narrow and is not well lit. This not only gives ugly look to the park but also causes harassment to the commuters in wake of the cattle occupying the road most of the time. The municipal authorities need to take measures to get rid of this menace. —OP Kamboj, Ambala Cantt
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
