Hospital chairman, directors & doctors booked for negligence

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 29

In a case of medical negligence, the Gurugram police have booked seven persons, including chairman, directors and two doctors of the Cloudnine Hospital, M/s Kids Clinic India Limited.

The case has been registered after 14 months of the incident. Complainant Snigdha Bhushan, a resident of Sector 46 area, has accused the hospital’s doctors of negligence, leading to the abortion.

Based on the investigation report of the Health Department’s committee and the statement of the woman, an FIR was registered at the Sadar police station.

Denying the allegations, the hospital’s company in an official statement said, “The complaint issued today is a malicious and motivated attempt to tarnish our reputation by reviving a 14-month-old case. We are in the process of seeking appropriate legal remedies.”

The complainant said she was admitted to the hospital after she complained of hyperacidity and vomiting. She alleged that the miscarriage occurred after she took a medicine recommended by doctors at the hospital.

She alleged that the hospital management and doctors wrote many false details in the discharge summary and even attempted to lure her with a voucher worth Rs 2.5 lakh to not file a complaint.

A committee formed by the CMO office had found that there was negligence on a doctor’s part.

Following the committee report, an FIR has been registered against Kishore Kumar, Chairman, Rohit MA, Managing Director, Vidya Kumar, Director, Raviganesh Venkataraman, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Nupur Garg, Dr Surbhi Y Nasre and Akhilendra, Zonal Head of the Cloudnine Hospital.

A senior police officer said that the probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

#Gurugram