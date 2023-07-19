Hotel, banquet hall owners told to manage wet waste

Karnal, July 18

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has directed the owners of hotels, banquet halls and restaurants to ensure waste management in compliance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). They are to manage wet waste on their own by making compost manure, while dry waste will be collected by the MC, but the establishments will have to segregate the waste.

“In compliance with the directions of the NGT, we have asked owners of all banquets, restaurants and hotels to make arrangements for the management of wet waste. Our teams will collect dry waste,” said Abhishek Meena, Municipal Commissioner. There are over 200 such establishments. Of them, around 100 have been inspected by MC to check waste management at the source, he added.

A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on every owner found to be not complying with the NGT order. Fine ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 25,000 will be imposed on those found to be using single-use plastic.

