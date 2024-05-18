Hours after AAP’s claim, BKU (SBS) denies support

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 17

Hours after AAP’s Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Gupta claimed that the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) had extended its support to the party, union president Amarjeet Mohri released a video, stating that they had nothing to do with any party in the elections.

Amarjeet also warned union office-bearers of action if anyone was found involved with political parties.

As per information, some farmer leaders of the local units of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha and BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) extended their support to Sushil Gupta today.

AAP candidate Sushil Gupta said, “The INDIA bloc is growing strongly and we have been getting support from all the sections of the society. The BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) has extended its support to us today.”

However, later in the evening, BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri in a video said, “We appeal to all office-bearers to not support any political party. We have decided to stay away from politics and to keep strengthening our agitation. We will keep posing questions to BJP candidates and oppose them if they fail to give replies. The union has nothing to do with any political party. Strict action will be taken against office-bearers going against this decision.”

Meanwhile, AAP district chief Vishal Khubber said, “Some office-bearers of the BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) had extended support to AAP in Kurukshetra. Only the union president can clarify on this issue.”

