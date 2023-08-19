Hours after sealing of temple, residents throw open its gates

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 18

Hours after the sealing of two temples at Ansal Town and Parsvnath City by the District Town Planning Department, residents opened the gates of a temple at Ansal Town and conducted puja. They said they could not lock Lord Shiva in a temple. They threatened to protest if the authorities repeated the act again. “We worship Lord Shiva in this temple, but it was sealed by the town planning department on Friday afternoon. In the evening, residents assembled there and opened the gates and conducted puja,” said Ranbir Singh, president of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Ansal Town.

“Sealing of temples hurt the sentiments of people. We cannot see our God inside a locked temple. We will meet the Chief Minister to raise our concern,” he added.

Shrines on park land, greenbelt We sealed two temples that have been constructed on park land and in greenbelt area. One temple was constructed below high-tension electricity wires. Om Parkash, District Town Planner

Earlier in the afternoon, a team of the department sealed two temples and demolished an illegal colony in Sector 36. “We sealed two temples that have been constructed on the land of a park and in greenbelt area,” said Om Parkash, District Town Planner. One temple had been constructed below high-tension electricity lines, he said. At that time, locals tried to oppose the move, but they could not do anything due to the presence of a heavy police force.

