House of woman drug smuggler demolished in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 24

A woman drug smuggler’s illegally-constructed house in Khokhra Kot locality of Rohtak was demolished on Saturday.

The demolition drive was carried out by a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (Chandigarh circle) in accordance with the Haryana Government’s policies.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena said Nihal Kaur alias Nihali was named in nearly 20 cases registered under the NDPS Act and was lodged in jail under judicial custody.

Nihal Kaur’s family members were also involved in the smuggling of drugs, he stated, adding that her son Baljit was also named in several cases registered under the NDPS Act and was also in jail currently.

“Both portions of the house occupied by two sons of Nihal Kaur were demolished today. The demolition drive was carried out in presence of a duty magistrate and a police team comprising 430 personnel led by DSP (Headquarters) Dr Ravinder,” the SP stated.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also demolished a room constructed by protesters near Makdauli toll plaza during the farmers’ agitation. A police team led by SHO Arvind was present during the operation.