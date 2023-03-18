House pays tributes to Satish Kaushik

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha paid tributes to actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, other noted personalities and martyrs from the state who died recently. After proceedings for the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha resumed today, the House paid tributes to Kaushik, who was also the chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board and hailed from Mahendergarh.

The obituary resolutions were passed to pay rich tributes to seven martyrs of Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland. Apart from this, the House placed on record its deep sense of sorrow over the demise of family members of sitting and former MLAs.