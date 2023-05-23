Houses on stilts converted into guest houses, fitness clubs, cafes

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 22

At first glance, stilt-plus-four-floor buildings in DLF Phase-3 here come across as four-storeyed apartments, raising no suspicion of something amiss. Step inside one such building and one would find that the stilt parking space has been completely changed into a plush co-living space.

In other buildings, stilt parking serves as a recreation centre-cum-makeshift gym and an in-house cafe, while floors have been transformed into a hotel with 25 rooms.

Apartments meant for 16 to 20 persons are occupied by around 40 working professionals, mostly from the IT field, paying Rs 40,000 a month for each room. Approved ostensibly to provide affordable housing to the ever-expanding population of Gurugram, a majority of these properties have been converted into illegal commercial establishments.

Most of the builders either buy large plots or combine two small plots into one to construct stilt-plus-four-floor buildings that are used as co-living spaces, co-working spaces, guest houses, hotels, Airbnb rooms, gyms, banquet halls, industrial kitchens, playschools, billiard lounges, salons, fitness clubs, offices, designer studios and clinics.

With all this right in the middle of residential sectors, there is a crisis of parking, security and water and electricity stress, besides pollution by generators. Residents cannot do anything but complain.

They say the unchecked commercial activity is causing a loss to the state exchequer.

According to several complaints received by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the local Municipal Corporation, the problem is rampant in Sectors 22, 23, 31, 38, 45, 46, 51, 52 and 56, Sushant Lok and DLF Phase 1-5.

Mahesh Yadav (62), a resident of HSVP’s Sector 46, says: “In spite of paying a premium price for my apartment, I am living a nightmare. Every second building has been converted into a commercial establishment. Parking space has shrunk and power outages have become common. Fumes and garbage from industrial kitchens are a nuisance. Residents have complained to the authorities several times, but to no avail.”

In Sectors 38 and 45, floors in stilt-plus-four-floor buildings are subdivided into one BHK units and let out to patients visiting the city for treatment at plush hospitals. In Sector 17, floors have been converted into flats up for rent on Airbnb.

Sushant Lok has witnessed a spurt of designer studios, fitness clubs and dance studios in stilt-plus-four-floor buildings. Sector 31 has become a clinic hub, where 60 per cent of the houses were first converted into such buildings and then into clinics.

DC Nishant Yadav asserts, “No illegal commercial activity will be tolerated in any residential area. The enforcement authorities have been taking action and citizens are urged to lodge a complaint in this regard.”

Affected areas

Sectors 38 and 45

Each floor in stilt-plus-four-floor buildings has been subdivided into one BHK units

These are let out to patients and their attendants, who visit Gurugram for treatment at plush hospitals

Sector 17

Floors have been illegally converted into flats that serve as Airbnb rooms

Sushant Lok