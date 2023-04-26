Housing scheme scrapped in Gurugram, Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has discontinued scheme Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) in the Final Development Plan 2031 of Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex and Faridabad, according to a letter issued on April 20.

The reason for discontinuing the scheme is that independent floors are being sold at high prices, exceeding Rs 1.5 crore, which goes against the mandate of providing affordable housing in Gurugram and Faridabad. The Chief Minister was also reportedly opposed to the high prices.

The letter from the TCP Department states that the Haryana Governor has approved the amendment of the scheme accordingly. Pending license applications submitted before December 8, 2022, where no letter of intent was granted under the scheme in Gurugram and Faridabad, “shall be returned along with scrutiny fee and license fee deposited by the applicants”.

This scheme of 2016 allowed for the registration of independent floors in plots and permitted stilt parking. It was an affordable plotted housing policy, with a minimum and maximum net planned area of 5 acres and 15 acres, respectively.

The maximum area of plots permitted was 150 sq mt. Initially, the policy was meant for low and medium-potential towns, but it was later expanded to include Gurugram and Faridabad. The Council of Ministers approved the amendment to the scheme on April 5.