HPCC chief, Deepender Hooda interact with Congress workers

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, July 1

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Ch Udaibhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda today appealed to party leaders and workers to make ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme called by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda at the Bhiwani grain market on July 9 a huge success.

Big projects sanctioned during cong rule Big projects, costing thousands of crores, sanctioned during the Congress govt, went out of Haryana. The rail coach factory of Sonepat approved in the Rail Budget has gone to Varanasi. The country’s first defence university approved in Gurugram has been moved to Gujarat. Deepender Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP

They were holding a meeting of the party leaders/workers in Narnaul to assign them responsibilties for the Bhiwani programme.

“Those in power, who were earlier not ready to leave Chandigarh, have now been forced to go to the people. Not only this, but now even big national leaders are coming to Haryana and trying to save the BJP’s lost ground here,” the HPCC chief said, adding that the struggle and sweat of the workers would not go in vain, the days of BJP-JJP government’s exit were near.

Deepender said big projects, costing thousands of crores sanctioned during the Congress government, went out of Haryana. “The rail coach factory of Sonepat approved in the Rail Budget has gone to Varanasi. The international airport to be built between Meham-Hansi and Bhiwani has been shifted to Jewar. The country’s first defence university approved in Gurugram has been moved to Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat,” he stated.