HPSC clarifies: 600 ADO posts are not withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has termed the message being shared on social media regarding the withdrawal of 600 posts of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) and refund of the fees to the examinees as fake. The HPSC said 500 posts advertised in 2021 were withdrawn and the recruitment process for the 600 posts advertised now was still on.

Giving detailed information, the HPSC spokesperson said under advertisement number 4/2021 and 5/2021 in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, 500 posts of ADO (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) and 26 posts of Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (Group-B) have been withdrawn.

The spokesperson further said the commission had decided to refund the application fee deposited by the candidates through their bank accounts, for which the candidates concerned were instructed to provide their bank details. i.e., bank account number, IFSC code, bank name with old registration number, mobile number and email ID on http://hpsc.gov.in/en-us/ web link. The candidates can give information in this regard within the next 15 days i.e., by February 14.

