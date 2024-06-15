HPSC declares results of HCS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the final result of HCS (Executive Branch) and other allied services. The results have been announced for 121 posts. A total of 275 candidates had appeared in the interviews. The final results are available on the HPSC’s website.

