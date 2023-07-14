HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) today decided that the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) results of the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) and other Allied Services, 2022, will now be evaluated without deletion of the repeated questions. It has also been decided that the result dated June 9 stands withdrawn and the fresh result will be prepared and published accordingly.

There was a repetition of 38 questions in the CSAT from the previous year’s examination.

The preliminary examination for HCS 2022 had two papers — Paper-I of General Studies (100 marks) and Paper-II of CSAT (100 marks). The result was to be based on marks obtained in Paper-I only while the CSAT was just a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 per cent. The examination was held on May 21.