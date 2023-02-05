HRERA court resolves over 7K cases in 5 years

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 4

On completion of five years of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram, Chairman Dr KK Khandelwal said the court had resolved more than 7,000 cases. He said during a media interaction at the PWD rest house on Saturday.

On February 5, 2018, HRERA, Gurugram, was set up and Dr Khandewal was appointed its chairman by CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led government of Haryana. HRERA completes five years on February 4, 2023.

Khandelwal, on his last working day, said, “The vision of our Chief Minister was to bring relief to homebuyers and help boost the real estate sector. HRERA has done that job well in five years and the authority will continue to do the good work.”

The tenure of five years witnessed global pandemic that affected the functioning of the court also, he said.

He said the court worked only 900 days in five years’ tenure and it heard 60 to 100 cases a day and decided 8 to 10 judgements daily.

“The court has decided 4,115 cases of the delayed possession charges (DPC) in which the complaints got Rs 3,500 crore from defaulter promoters. Similarly, the court decided 2,246 cases of complaints of refund in which Rs 2,500 crore was received from the promoters. Such recovery from promoters was unbelievable in the pre-RERA era,” said the Chairman.

Dr Khandewal said the HRERA had set milestones by ensuring the promoters completed projects timely and handed over units as per commitment.

HRERA has received 25,509 complaints till date of which 12,640 cases were pursued in further by the complainants through the court and the remaining 12,869 cases have been settled between the parties outside the court due to the interventions of HRERA.