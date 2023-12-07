HRERA orders arrest of three Vatika directors

Tribune News Service

Gurugram December 6

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram, has ordered the arrest of three directors of Vatika Group, a real estate developer, for not granting possession to buyers.

The decision was taken on a petition filed by five buyers, who had accused the firm of neither granting possession nor refunding the unit rentals. The court then ordered the local police to nab the three and produce them at the next hearing on January 27.

Issuing a statement, the group said it would move the high court for respite. It said it had made repeated efforts to refund the rental unit amount with interest, but the petitioners declined and tried pressuring them by indulging in multiple litigations.

It was in 2007 that the firm started its project ‘INXT City Centre’ in Sector 83, to be completed in 2012. Over 1,400 buyers had booked offices and shops in the project.

However, three towers of the development were not completed, though the buyers had made payments. The petitioners had booked flats in these towers and were to get possession in 2015. They alleged that the builder neither gave them units nor did they get the refund.

