Panipat: HRERA tightens noose around pvt building firm for delay in possession

Panipat, September 4

Tightening the noose around a private builder company, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has directed the firm to execute conveyance deed in favour of owners of plots and villas within 45 days.

— Sachin Miglani, Advocate

HRERA also directed Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Limited to pay 9.80 per cent interest on the principal amount for delay in giving possession.

Sachin Miglani, advocate for complainants Ankit Mittal, Saroj, Rakhi Tomar, Sanjay Kumar, Vikas Chaudhary and Vikas Bakshi, said they the complainants had purchased villas and plots with Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Limited in Sector 40.

“The company recovered the full payment of the flats, villas and plots, along with taxes and GST from the complainants, but delayed in giving them possession,” he said.

“Due to the delay in possession, owners were not able to build their houses and were forced to live on rented accommodation. This has caused mental and financial loss to the owners,” the advocate said.

The company does not have an occupation certificate (OC) so far and that is why it has not made a conveyance deed in favour of the owners.

The HRERA has also ordered that the firm could execute the conveyance deed if they did not have an OC, the order reads.

