HRERA tightens noose around pvt firm

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 6

Tightening the noose around a private builder company, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has directed it to execute conveyance deed in favour of owners of plots and villas within 45 days.

HRERA also directed Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Limited to pay 9.8 per cent interest on the principal amount for delay in giving possession.

Sachin Miglani, advocate for complainants Ankit Mittal, Saroj, Rakhi Tomar, Sanjay Kumar, Vikas Chaudhary and Vikas Bakshi, said the complainants purchased villas and plots from Eldeco Infrastructure and Properties Limited in Sector 40.

“The company collected full payment for the flats, villas and plots, along with taxes and GST from the complainants, but delayed in giving them possession,” he said. “Due to the delay, owners were not able to build their houses and were forced to live in rented accommodations. This has caused inconvenience and financial loss to the owners,” the advocate said.

The company does not have an occupation certificate (OC) so far and that is why it has not executed any conveyance deed in favour of the owners.

The HRERA has also ordered that the firm could execute the conveyance deed if they did not have an OC, the order reads. Miglani said there were others who were facing the same problem, but had not yet filed a case.