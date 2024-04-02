HSEB chief: Will initiate digital marking from 2024-25 session

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 1

The state education board is going to initiate a digital marking system from 2024-25 academic session, said Dr VP Yadav, Chairman, Haryana School Education Board (HSEB), while addressing a press conference at the PWD rest house here on Monday.

The board Chairman said no answer sheet or question will remain unchecked in digital marking and if any repetition occurred, it would immediately alert the teacher.

The totalling of the marks would also be done automatically. The Chairman said on his first visit to Sonepat district during the board exams, he found several irregularities in Kharkhoda, but this time, he found nothing.

He added that there were 3,800 unfair means cases (UMCs) in 2021-22 and 1,800 in 2022-23, but after the implementation of the QR code and alpha numeric code in board question papers, only 760 such cases were reported in the state. Of these, 68 cases were reported from Sonepat. He said the papers which were cancelled will be held from April 3 to April 6.

