HSGMC ad hoc committee chief, general secretary quit

Dhamija writes to Akal Takht, demands 'dope' test of Mahant Karamjit Singh

HSGMC ad hoc committee chief, general secretary quit

Mahant Karamjit Singh & Gurvinder Singh Dhamija



Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 3

Nine months after the formation of a 38-member Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC Adhoc), its president Mahant Karamjit Singh and general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija resigned from their posts today. Former president Baljit Singh Daduwal said the duo had resigned. They had submitted their resignations to the Haryana Home Department.

The duo stepped down when the state government was working to conduct elections to the committee between September 1 and 30. Voter lists are being prepared for the same.

Sources in the department confirmed their resignation. While Karamjit Singh could not be contacted for a comment, Dhamija said after allegations of misconduct and inquiry were marked by the Akal Takht against the president on his complaint, he had submitted his resignation.

The ad-hoc committee was formed by the state government in December last after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Act to take care of 52 historical gurdwaras in the state.

After a fresh verbal spat between committee members at the Ambala Gurdwara, the rift in the HSGMC had widened. HSGMC president Karamjit Singh and former president Baljit Singh Daduwal had traded barbs against each other.

Dhamija had written to the Akal Takht Jathedar, demanding a ‘dope’ test of the president, whom he has accused of consuming intoxicants.

Daduwal had written to the CM, demanding an inquiry into the allegations of embezzling gurdwara funds against Karamjit Singh. The president has refuted their allegations.

#Akal Takht #Baljit Singh Daduwal #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Karnal #Sikhs

