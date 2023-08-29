HSGMC Elections: Registration of Sikh voters to start from Sept 1

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 28

Amid the ongoing tussle between members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), its senior vice-president Bhupinder Singh Assandh expressed hope that the new committee would be formed by January end as the state government had started the process of conducting elections.

He refused to comment on the ongoing tussle between HSGMC president Mahant Karamjit Singh, general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija and former president Baljit Singh Daduwal. He appealed to all members to unite for the welfare of the community.“I am hopeful that the new committee will be formed by the end of January as the government has started the process of elections and divided the state into 40 wards. The eligible can register as voters from September 1 to September 30,” said Assandh.

