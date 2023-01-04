Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee executive body meeting on January 6

Kurukshetra, January 3
Amid resentment being shown by a section of Sikh leaders against, the government-appointed ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has decided to hold its first executive body meeting on January 6.
Finalising roadmap
We will get to know about the committee’s functioning, discuss future plans and finalise a complete roadmap for the work to be done. Mahant Karamjit Singh, HSGMC President
Ending disparity
There are discrepancies in the salaries of employees. We will remove those discrepancies and increase the wages of low-paid employees. Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, HSGMC Gen Secy
Though the HSGMC head office is at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi here, the meeting will be held in Yamunanagar.
HSGMC leaders said they had already started visiting gurdwaras and now they would finalise a roadmap for the management of the shrines and the welfare of the community in the state. Besides dharma prachar and maintenance of the shrines, the committee would also focus on providing healthcare and education facilities at cheaper rates.
Talking to The Tribune, HSGMC chief Mahant Karamjit Singh, said, “The committee will hold its first executive body meeting in Yamunanagar on January 6.”
Karamjit Singh, who has been associated with educational institutions, said, “Children are moving away from education. They are making a beeline to go abroad. We must focus on these areas too. We will focus on the education sector and share the plans soon.”
HSGMC general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija said, “We have identified some focus areas, including cleanliness, renovation, laboratories, health care, libraries, Punjabi language teaching and dharma prachar.”
“We have already started the maintenance of the shrines that are under the control of the state committee. We urge the SGPC to gracefully hand over the management of Haryana shrines to the HSGMC as the Sikhs of the state are capable of managing these,” he added.
