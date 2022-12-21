HSGMC executive body poll today

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 20

Amid the call of protest and continuous criticism, the stage is all set for the election of the executive body of the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. The government-appointed members will elect the 11-member executive body comprising five office-bearers and six members.

Former HSGMC member Apar Singh said, “We will mark our protest on December 21 outside Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi.” The SGPC chief, Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The Haryana Government should refrain from interfering in gurdwara management affairs. The executive body elections must be postponed.”

