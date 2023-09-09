HSGMC poll: Ailing Jhinda not to contest

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 8

The newly appointed officiating Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) chief, Bhupinder Singh Assandh, today said that if required, the committee would request the state government to extend the date to prepare votes for the HSGMC election. The process to prepare the votes is on and will continue until September 30.

Assandh, along with Ramnik Singh Mann, who has been given the charge of general secretary, reached Chhevin Patshahi gurdwara to pay obeisance, and later assumed their respective charges at the head office in Kurukshetra.

Speaking to mediapersons, Assandh said: “The Sikh sangat of Haryana has high hopes from the Haryana committee and we will try to fulfil their expectations. We will streamline the ongoing projects. There are no differences among members and we will work collectively.” To a query, he stated: “I appeal to the sangat to get their votes prepared. The forms will be available in Punjabi language soon.”

Meanwhile, former HSGMC (ad hoc) chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda met his supporters in Kurukshetra. “It has been decided that we will field our candidates in all 40 wards under the banner of the Shiromani Panthik Akali Dal. We have constituted an 11-member committee to identify 40 candidates and get votes prepared. I will not contest due to health reasons,” he said.

#Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Kurukshetra #Sikhs