HSGMC poll: Nov 15 last date for self-declaration by Sikh voters

Chandigarh, October 30
The Haryana Gurdwara Election Commissioner’s Office has extended the deadline for receiving self-declarations from Sikh voters from October 31 to November 15.
The Secretary of the Haryana Gurdwara Election Commissioner’s Office, Sandeep Kumar, sharing information in this regard, stated that applications for the registration to vote in the Haryana Gurdwara elections were previously invited. The Commissioner’s Office then issued directions to each applicant to submit a self-declaration. In view of this, the last date for registering their names as voters to prepare the voter list, which was to expire on October 31 has been extended to November 15.
Only those applicants will have to submit the self-declaration who have already applied to register themselves as voter in the voter list of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).
