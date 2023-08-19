HSGMC ROW: Sikh community leaders seek early polls

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 18

After a fresh dispute between the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) members came to light, the Sikh community leaders have started raising their demands for early elections to the committee.

The HSGMC members were caught on camera for allegedly abusing and misbehaving during the executive body meeting held at Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara earlier this week.

Demanding action against those indulged in the controversy, former HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “I had resigned from the new committee because the government had ignored community leaders who had struggled for the committee and accommodated its loyalists. These people had no role in the formation of the committee and we were apprehensive about the working of the new committee, which has turned out to be true. We condemn the incident that took place during the meeting on the premises of the gurdwara and demand that the Akal Takht take strict action against those responsible for it.”

“Repeated disputes among HSGMC members is sending a wrong message in the society. The government should hold elections at the earliest. It has been decided to hold meetings to consider the views of the Sikh sangat and if required, an agitation will be launched to get the elections conducted,” he added.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) senior vice-president Baldev Singh Qaimpur said, “We condemn the HSGMC members’ behaviour and conduct on the gurdwara premises. There are other serious allegations against the president, including that of the misuse of funds. The “maryada” of gurdwaras is being violated and the Haryana Government must dissolve the committee.”

Community leaders also gathered at the Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra and sought action against those involved in the controversy.

