HSGMC staff stage protest over suspension of banking transactions

Kurukshetra, April 10

After the government ordered banks to stop transactions of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), the employees working at the head office of the HSGMC in Kurukshetra today staged a dharna to mark their resentment.

The employees said due to the government’s decision, not only their salaries have got stuck, but they will face difficulties in the management of gurdwaras.

They said if there is any embezzlement then the government should conduct an inquiry and take action, but suspending all the transactions was not a right decision.

“Because of the government’s direction, our salaries have got stuck. We need to pay the EMIs, school fee and other bills and expenses. If the order is not withdrawn, we will intensify our protest,” said an employee.

HSGMC (ad hoc) spokesman Kawaljeet Singh said, “The head office employees today staged a dharna because their salaries have got stuck. There are 100 such employees. It is a serious situation as the ration required to prepare langar and prasad is about to end at the gurdwaras. Similarly, other bills will remain unpaid. We have requested them to wait for a couple of days and we are hopeful that the matter will be resolved soon.”

HSGMC (ad hoc) chief Bhupinder Singh Assandh said, “We have raised the matter with the state government and the issue will be resolved soon.”

Meanwhile, former HSGMC (ad hoc) chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda, who was in Kurukshetra, slammed the existing committee members for the alleged mismanagement and controversies that led to suspension of financial transactions.

“I have been saying from the Day 1 that the government- appointed members are not capable to handle the HSGMC and manage the gurdwaras and election should be conducted at the earliest. We request the government to allow the committee to make transactions for langar, salaries and Prasad,” he said.

In a letter dated April 6 to the zonal and regional heads of various banks, the state government had asked the banks to suspend the financial transactions, including withdrawals, in respect of the bank accounts of the HSGMC till further instructions.

