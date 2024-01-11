HSHDB to develop heritage sites along Sarasvati river

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 10

Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board vice chairman Dhuman Singh Kirmach said heritage sites and shrines along the Sarasvati River would be developed in a phased manner.

While addressing the gathering after the inauguration of a new ‘ghat’ near a cremation ground along the Sarasvati river at Rampura village, Kirmach said: “Efforts are being made to rejuvenate the Sarasvati river. There are around 75 cremation grounds from Adi Badri in Yamunanagar to Kaithal district and, after getting requests from the panchayats concerned, new ‘ghats’ are being constructed.”

