HSIIDC floats tenders for Global City

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 12

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has floated tenders for the development of essential services and civic amenities for the Global City project here.

The HSIIDC has prepared an estimate of Rs 931 crore for various amenities and the construction work is expected to start in July. Interested firms can contest for tenders till March 27.

The dream project of Chief Minister Manohar lal Khattar is planned to be built over 1,000 acres at Sectors 36B, 37A and 37B along the under-construction Dwarka expressway. It will be developed as a mixed land use project, wherein companies can develop office space, residential housing and commercial complex at one place.

The construction of the plot will be done by only those companies that have invested in the project. Plots in Global City will be auctioned on the mixed land format. The plots will be available in sizes of up to 100 acres, 50 acres, 20 acres, and 5 acres. The real estate market is hopeful of raising around Rs 1 lakh crore from the sale of mixed land use plots in the project to big companies.

As per the plan, over 500 acres of project will be dedicated to the construction of utility tunnels, roads, sewerage network, firefighting system and other services. The utility tunnels will be used for electricity, telephone and water supply lines and other underground services.

The city will be core business venue of Gurugram like Cyber City equipped with all modern technology, low carbon green infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. The state government has conducted five roundtable conferences to attract investment for the project, two out of which were held in Dubai.

Interested firms can contest for tenders