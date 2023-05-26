HSPCB holds public hearings on sand mining in three blocks

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 25

To take environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for the excavation of sand in mining blocks, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) is holding public hearings to take suggestions and objections from people.

The government has auctioned eight mining blocks, namely Jarauli, Shergarh, Nabiabad, Nagal, Dabaripar, Kunda Kalan, Dhakwala and Chandraon. So far, the public hearings have been held in three blocks, where people submitted their objections against the mining work.

They fear accidents due to mining vehicles and the occurrence of floods. “There is a possibility of flooding due to the excavation of sand from the riverbed. Also, the mining vehicles are overloaded and ply at a high speed, which can lead to accidents,” said a resident of the Jaroli block.

“The HSPCB has started hearings to collect objections and suggestions of the general public. The hearings were conducted in the Jaroli block on May 8, Kunda Kalan block on May 15 and Nabiabad block on May 18,” said SK Arora, HSPCB Regional Officer.

The district unit of the board will submit its report to the HSPCB, which will further send it to SEIAA for the environmental clearance. The SEIAA would verify the suggestions and objections of people to take the final call, Arora said.

“Of the eight blocks, the letter of intents of Nagal, Dabripar, Kunda Kalan, Dakwala and Chandraon Garhpur Tapu blocks have already been revoked by the Department of Mining and Geology,” said Bhupinder Singh, District Mining Officer.