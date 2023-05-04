HSPCB notice to 2 illegal dyeing units

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 3

A team of the CM’s Flying Squad raided two dyeing units functioning in an unauthorised manner. Notices have been issued to the offenders by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

As per ACP Rajesh Kumar of the squad, the raid was carried out on the basis of inputs and complaints that some units engaged in dyeing work were functioning on Pali road near Dabua colony illegally.

He said two units found to be operating under the name of JKM textiles and Shankar Dyeing were found to be operating without acquiring an NOC from the HSPCB.

The ACP said the HSSPCB officials were called to the spot and a show-cause notice was issued to both the units. The units have also been found to have acquired a power connection from the DHBVN.

Narender Sirohi, a local, said the raid had been conducted on the basis of a complaint lodged by him recently. He alleged that a large number of such units were still operational in various parts of the city and the district.