 HSPCB tells MC to come up with sanitation roadmap within week : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • HSPCB tells MC to come up with sanitation roadmap within week

HSPCB tells MC to come up with sanitation roadmap within week

HSPCB tells MC to come up with sanitation roadmap within week

HSPCB Chairman P Raghavendra Rao conducts an inspection in Gurugram on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 10

Flooded with complaints of the ongoing sanitation crises and rampant waste burning in the city, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) Chairman P Raghavendra Rao conducted an inspection of identified black spots in Gurugram today.

After finishing the inspection, Rao asked the Gurugram MC to identify illegal dumpyards of solid waste, construction and demolition waste and prepare a “war-level” action plan within a week. The HSPCB chairman warned of strict action if there was any negligence on this front.

Speaking to The Tribune, Rao said the situation was truly worrisome in city. The authorities had started work on clearing garbage, he added.

He said: “This sanitation crises needs war-level action to deal with the menace. I have asked the MC to make a sanitation road map and execute it on a war footing. The civic body has so far identified 12 notorious spots but the city has many more, which go unreported. The civic authorities will identify each spot and carry out mass clearing. We will review the road map and progress in a week.”

MC officials accompanied Rao at the bus stand and Mini-Secretariat area, where they had carried out exhaustive cleanliness dives over last two days. Rao also vested the biggest debris ground of the city in Sector 29. He asked officials to take up construction and demolition waste disposal on priority.

“The amount of debris being dumped here and across city is alarming and officials have been asked to clear it at earliest. This is not just concretising soil, killing green belts but is also choking drains, which leads to waterlogging,” added Rao.

It may be noted that though the MC had shortlisted an agency after tendering process but has not issued work orders in the wake of the model code of conduct coming into force. Sources claimed that given to urgency to clear the debris, the civic body would move the Election Commission, seeking exemption to start the work.

Rao also asked the Transport Department to take up maintenance of the bus stand as it was their property. The bus stand is a bulk waste generator and as per norms, it should be taking care of its waste itself. Rao also chaired a meeting with RWAs and environmentalists and took their complaints and suggestions.

Civic body to seek MCC exemption

  • Though the Gurugram Municipal Corporation had shortlisted an agency after tendering process for sanitation activities, it could not issue work orders after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force
  • Sources said because of the urgency to clear the debris, the MC would move the Election Commission, seeking MCC exemption to start the work

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Gurugram #Pollution


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

2
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

3
Delhi

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

4
Amritsar

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

5
Punjab

Won’t proceed with trial of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in 2015 drugs case: Punjab Government to Supreme Court

6
Delhi

BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation

7
Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon was sitting near ex-Congress MP Pawan Bansal at bhog when news of him getting BJP ticket from Chandigarh broke out

8
Entertainment

Strongly recommend that ‘live together’ before getting married’: Zeenat Aman gives relationship advice

9
Punjab

Even stranger can seek examination of witness: Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
Delhi

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air

No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air

The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...

SC agrees to hear Kejri’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

‘Deliberate violation’: Supreme Court rejects Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna's apologies

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Amritsar: Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Tarn Taran patient booked for molesting doctor

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

40 shanties destroyed in fire at Mohali, migrants left homeless

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

Child trafficking gang busted; four held, two babies rescued

Anand’s resignation proves BJP out to topple govt: AAP

AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on April 14

Virendra Sachdeva accuses Sanjay Singh of resorting to political theatrics

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Two weeks on, AAP yet to find suitable replacement of Rinku

AAP gets show-cause notice for holding bike rally sans permission

Drug peddler nabbed with 1.15 kg heroin

Record property tax collection helps MC earn ~708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Record property tax collection helps MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Waste compactors to start functioning from today in city

Sewage spills into vacant land in Dhandari Khurd, inundates street

Farmers union to oppose BJP candidates across state

Patwari, his accomplice held for taking Rs 3.5K bribe

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands

Preneet Kaur hails Delhi High Court’s decision on Arvind Kejriwal