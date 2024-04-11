HSPCB tells MC to come up with sanitation roadmap within week

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 10

Flooded with complaints of the ongoing sanitation crises and rampant waste burning in the city, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) Chairman P Raghavendra Rao conducted an inspection of identified black spots in Gurugram today.

After finishing the inspection, Rao asked the Gurugram MC to identify illegal dumpyards of solid waste, construction and demolition waste and prepare a “war-level” action plan within a week. The HSPCB chairman warned of strict action if there was any negligence on this front.

Speaking to The Tribune, Rao said the situation was truly worrisome in city. The authorities had started work on clearing garbage, he added.

He said: “This sanitation crises needs war-level action to deal with the menace. I have asked the MC to make a sanitation road map and execute it on a war footing. The civic body has so far identified 12 notorious spots but the city has many more, which go unreported. The civic authorities will identify each spot and carry out mass clearing. We will review the road map and progress in a week.”

MC officials accompanied Rao at the bus stand and Mini-Secretariat area, where they had carried out exhaustive cleanliness dives over last two days. Rao also vested the biggest debris ground of the city in Sector 29. He asked officials to take up construction and demolition waste disposal on priority.

“The amount of debris being dumped here and across city is alarming and officials have been asked to clear it at earliest. This is not just concretising soil, killing green belts but is also choking drains, which leads to waterlogging,” added Rao.

It may be noted that though the MC had shortlisted an agency after tendering process but has not issued work orders in the wake of the model code of conduct coming into force. Sources claimed that given to urgency to clear the debris, the civic body would move the Election Commission, seeking exemption to start the work.

Rao also asked the Transport Department to take up maintenance of the bus stand as it was their property. The bus stand is a bulk waste generator and as per norms, it should be taking care of its waste itself. Rao also chaired a meeting with RWAs and environmentalists and took their complaints and suggestions.

Civic body to seek MCC exemption

Though the Gurugram Municipal Corporation had shortlisted an agency after tendering process for sanitation activities, it could not issue work orders after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force

Sources said because of the urgency to clear the debris, the MC would move the Election Commission, seeking MCC exemption to start the work

