HSSC chief administers oath to 2 new members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

Haryana Staff Selection Commission chairman Himmat Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to two new members of the commission — Subhash Chander and Sadhu Ram Jakhar — at the commission’s office here today.

Subhash Chander hails from Ganga village in Sirsa district and Jakhar from Barwala, Hisar. On June 8, 2024, Himmat Singh was sworn in as the chairman of the commission, and with the swearing-in of two more members today, the quorum of the commission is now complete.

#Sirsa