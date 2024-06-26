HSSC chief administers oath to 2 new members

Chandigarh, June 25
Haryana Staff Selection Commission chairman Himmat Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to two new members of the commission — Subhash Chander and Sadhu Ram Jakhar — at the commission’s office here today.
Subhash Chander hails from Ganga village in Sirsa district and Jakhar from Barwala, Hisar. On June 8, 2024, Himmat Singh was sworn in as the chairman of the commission, and with the swearing-in of two more members today, the quorum of the commission is now complete.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh
Rare contest today as BJP rejects INDIA’s Dy Speaker post de...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief