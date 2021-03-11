HSVP e-auction policy beneficial: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the e-auction policy of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is completely transparent and more and more people are benefitting from it.

Paid Rs 4,000 crore arrears to farmers The HSVP paid dues of Rs 4,000 cr to farmers in 2021. This year too, a target of Rs 6,000 cr has been set. An amount of Rs 11,000 cr will be earned by developing about 3,000 acres of land. — ML Khattar, Chief Minister

The policy had not only proved beneficial to common people, but had also increased the HSVP income, Khattar said while presiding over the 123rd meeting of the organisation here on Monday.

New projects worth

Rs 2,223.90 crore will be prepared on about 3,000 acres. These include the construction of residential housing and STP in Sectors 20 and 28 for the people living in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Kharak Mangoli slum areas of Panchkula on the PPP mode, besides building an International Convention Center in Sector 78 of Faridabad.

Talking about the e-auction policy, he said an amount of Rs 11,461.36 crore had been earned from it. In this, an amount of Rs 6,503.15 crore had been received from residential sector, Rs 3,545.48 crore from commercial sector and Rs 1,412.73 crore from institutional sector. Gurugram Mandal earned the highest income of Rs 5,434 crore from e-auction, he said.

Khattar directed the HSVP to maintain the details of each property through Information Management System (IMS) so that complete data was available every day with the authority.

