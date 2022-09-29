HSVP floats tender for two elevated flyovers in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 28

After the approval from the state government for the revised detailed project report (DPR), the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated the process for constructing two elevated flyovers in the city at a cost of Rs 93 crore.

The tender for both flyovers, one on the railway road from Haryana Nursing Home to Govt. College for Women, and second from the Committee Chowk to Karna Park, has been floated.

As per the revised DPR, the length of the flyover on the railway road has been reduced by 500 metres. Earlier, it was proposed to be 2.72 km long, which has been changed to 2.22 km. The cost of the project has also been reduced by around 60 crore.

“We have floated the tenders, and after finalising of agency, work will be allotted”, said Dharamvir, XEN, HSVP. The agency would have to construct it in two years with a maintenance schedule for the 10 years, he added.

The drawings and the layout plan of the elevated corridor on single-pillar technology have been altered twice. Earlier, only one two-lane flyover of 2.5 km was planned on the railway road. Now, its length has been increased to 2.72 km and another flyover would be linked to it at the Committee Chowk. The elevated corridor has now been reduced to 2.22 km on the railway road.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL, said both flyovers would help decongest the city from traffic inflow. He maintained that it would provide a hassle-free passage to commuters who take the National Highway-44 (NH-44) from Kaithal road, mall road, railway station, Hansi road. The residents would also be able to enjoy parking facility under the elevated corridor, he added.