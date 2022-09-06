HSVP holds draw for allotment of flats to slum dwellers in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 5

To rehabilitate the slum dwellers of Sector 32 and 33, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) conducted a draw to allot 264 flats to them today.

These flats were constructed under the Ashiyana scheme of the HSVP in Sector 14, Part-II, at the cost of Rs 14.85 crore in 2016. These flats have been lying abandoned since the construction after the residents of Valmiki Basti, for whom these flats were constructed, had refused to shift there.

“Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the HSVP had constructed these flats to rehabilitate the residents living in Valmiki Basti in Sector 12, Part-II, but the residents had refused to shift there. The state government then started another project for their rehabilitation in Sector 16,” said an official.

In the presence of the Chief Administrator of the HSVP, Dharamvir Singh, a draw was conducted in the office premises for 341 slum dwellers, who were identified in a survey conducted in 2020.

“The draw was conducted for 264 flats. Of the 341 slum dwellers, 264 beneficiaries will be allotted plots. Their names were finalised today after the draw. After fulfilling the condition of the department, they will be alloted flats,” said Deepak Ghanghas, Estate Officer (EO), HSVP.

Those who were willing to purchase the flat could deposit the amount in instalments, but the allottes could also pay monthly rent, he added.

