HSVp must nip illegal construction in the bud

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials recently conducted a demolition drive in Narwana's HUDA Market and Model Town area to raze illegal buildings that have been here for the past many years. All these years when these buildings were being constructed, no action had been taken by the authorities. Now that the work is complete, they have started razing these buildings. Such rampant encroachments were going on for decades in full knowledge of these officials. Why were these not stopped initially? It reflects sheer wastage of funds and efforts. The authorities must ensure that such violations are discouraged at the outset.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Illegal parking in Ambala Cantt’s Sadar Bazar

Potholes With the onset of the festive season, there has been a rise in the traffic congestion in the Ambala Cantonement’s Sadar Bazaar. The vehicles are parked haphazardly in this busy market, causing inconvenience to commuters. Four-wheelers can be seen parked unattended in front of the shops. The traffic police should look into the matter and take immediate action against violators to ease out the congestion in the area.

Sharad, Ambala

Panchkula reeling under civic issues

Panchkula is reeling under poor infrastructure and civic issues for a long time. Stray cattle roaming on busy Panchkula roads have also become a cause for concern for local residents and commuters. Moreover, there has been a rise in the canine population on the city’s streets. Despite regular promises made by the authorities concerned to solve the civic issues, the majority of roads here are filled with potholes. In addition, the overflowing sewage near Gymkhana Club and Golf Course in Sector 3 is a major problem. Not only this, many market spaces have also been encroached upon by vendors. The authorities concerned must address all these issues at the earliest.

ND Bansal, Panchkula

What our readers say

